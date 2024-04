Union New American is celebrating its first anniversary with a delicious celebration TODAY from 5-7pm!

Everyone is welcome to join in - Mayor Jane Castor will be leading the anniversary toast at 6:15pm. There will be champagne, live music, and entertainment, plus hors d’oeuvres showcasing the new menu items.

Union New American is located at1111 N Westshore Blvd in Tampa. For more information, visit UnionTampa.com.