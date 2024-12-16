Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Returns to Raymond James Stadium on Friday, December 20

The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl is back! Get ready for thrilling college football action and Tampa Bay’s signature pirate flair at Raymond James Stadium.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl returns to Raymond James Stadium, combining high-energy college football with Tampa Bay’s signature pirate flair!

As a key lead-in to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, this year’s game promises thrilling action, unforgettable moments, and an electric atmosphere.

This year, Tulane Green Wave (9-4) will be taking on the University of Florida Gators (7-5). The game starts at 3:30pm on Friday, December 20.

From pirate-themed entertainment to a lively tailgate zone with food trucks, live music, and family-friendly activities, the Gasparilla Bowl is more than just a game—it’s a celebration of Tampa’s vibrant culture.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement! Tickets are on sale now — visit GasparillaBowl.com and secure your spot today!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com