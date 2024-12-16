Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Returns to Raymond James Stadium on Friday, December 20

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl returns to Raymond James Stadium, combining high-energy college football with Tampa Bay’s signature pirate flair!

As a key lead-in to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, this year’s game promises thrilling action, unforgettable moments, and an electric atmosphere.

This year, Tulane Green Wave (9-4) will be taking on the University of Florida Gators (7-5). The game starts at 3:30pm on Friday, December 20.

From pirate-themed entertainment to a lively tailgate zone with food trucks, live music, and family-friendly activities, the Gasparilla Bowl is more than just a game—it’s a celebration of Tampa’s vibrant culture.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement! Tickets are on sale now — visit GasparillaBowl.com and secure your spot today!