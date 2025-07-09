Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Uncovering Plaque Psoriasis: Exploring New FDA-Approved Topical Treatment

Nearly nine million people in the U.S. have an inflammatory skin condition called plaque psoriasis. We're raising awareness of this condition and talking about a recently approved treatment option.
We're raising awareness of this condition and talking about a recently approved treatment option with Dr. Mona Gohara, medical dermatologist and Associate Clinical Professor at the Department of Dermatology at Yale School of Medicine.

For more information, visit ZORYVE.com for full prescribing information and important safety information.

