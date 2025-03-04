Watch Now
(un)cancer Offers Oral Care Essentials, Helping Alleviate Treatment-Induced Side Effects

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: (un)cancer

Cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy can take a toll on oral health, leading to issues such as mouth sores, dry mouth, teeth sensitivity, lip sores, dental decay, and infections. Over time, these side effects can result in long-term dental complications, making proper oral care essential for patients undergoing treatment.

Uncancer offers specialized oral care products designed to relieve the discomfort and side effects caused by cancer treatments, helping patients maintain better oral health during their journey.

For more information, visit UnCancer.com or call 1-800-806-0124. Use code TAMPA10 to get 10% off your first order!

