Ulele is celebrating its 10th anniversary on August 26! The award-winning restaurant has become known for its native-inspired cuisine and house-brewed Ulele Spring Brewery beers, as well as it's beautiful surrounding nature and Fairyland figures.

A classic dish that's been popular since day one is seafood risotto. Executive Chef Patrick Quakenbush shows us how they prepare it.

Ulele is located at 1810 N. Highland Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit Ulele.com or call (813) 999-4952.