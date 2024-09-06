Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

UBI Telehealth: A New Way of Taking Care of Your Personal Health

We're talking with the CEO and Managing Partner of UBI Telehealth. These two physicians have a history in the telemedicine business and came to realize they wanted to help prevent health concerns versus taking care of it on the back end.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: UBI Telehealth

We're talking with the CEO and Managing Partner of UBI Telehealth. These two physicians have a history in the telemedicine business and came to realize they wanted to help prevent health concerns versus taking care of it on the back end.

For more information, visit UBITelehealth.com. Right now, you can get $20 off your first monthly subscription using code MorningBlend20.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com