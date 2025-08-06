Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UB40 Comes Back to the BayCare Sound

A chat with the band as they prepare to come to Clearwater
Four-time Grammy® nominated band UB40 will be performing at The BayCare Sound on August 21. The iconic pop-reggae group returns to the U.S. for a fourth consecutive year, playing at major amphitheaters and performing arts centers across America on their upcoming "Relentless Tour.

The legendary band will bring fans electric live performances of their mega-worldwide hit singles to the stage with “Red Red Wine,” “Food For Thought,” “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You,” and much more; in addition to songs from their current album, UB45. The English Beat, Inner Circle, Big Mountain and Buena Vista Orchestra will support the band on select dates. The band recently released their current album, UB45, with new songs and re-imagined classics last year commemorating their historic 45th anniversary – which reached #5 on the UK official album chart.

For tickets visit rutheckerdhall.com

