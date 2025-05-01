UACDC Leaders Share Benefits of Community Gardens & Home Gardening Tips

The University Area Community Development Corporation (UACDC) is leading the charge in fostering community engagement through its vibrant community garden, Harvest Hope Park, located near the University of South Florida on 20th Street.

Dr. Sarah Combs, CEO of UACDC, along with Care Coordinator Madison McGrath, join us to discuss the myriad benefits of community gardens and shares valuable tips for establishing and maintaining gardens at home.

For more information, visit UACDC.org or call (813) 558-5212.