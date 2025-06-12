U.S. Army Turns 250: Meet One of the Soldiers Carrying on Its Most Time-Honored Traditions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: U.S. Army

This Saturday, June 14, the U.S. Army will celebrate its 250th birthday with the theme “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the commitment of Army Soldiers and Civilians to fighting and winning the nation’s wars. Older than the nation itself, the Army’s deep history and traditions serve as a link between its proud past and promising future.



To celebrate this historic moment, the Army is highlighting the young Soldiers who are carrying on its rich legacy and reaffirming its enduring relevance in today’s world.

We're talking with 1st Lt. Nathan Mapes, Officer in Charge of all ceremonies and special events for the U.S. Army’s oldest active-duty infantry unit, The Old Guard. He represents the next generation of Soldiers who are proudly carrying on the Army’s most cherished traditions.

