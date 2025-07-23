Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
U.S. Army Emergency Preparedness Expert Shares Tips for the 2025 Hurricane Season

We're learning how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is helping communities brace for a dangerous hurricane forecast.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-normal hurricane season this year, with up to 19 named storms.

As communities prepare for potential impact, we're turning to the experts of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who serve on the frontlines of disaster preparedness and response.

We're joined by Lt. Col. Nate Weander, Deputy Commander of the New Orleans District at The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who shares some critical tips on how families and communities can get ready now — before the next storm hits.

