Two Days of Fizzy Fun: Sebring Soda Festival Returns April 6 & 7

The 6th annual Sebring Soda Festival is happening April 6 and 7!
Posted at 8:39 AM, Mar 27, 2024
Get ready for two days of fizzy fun! The sixth annual Sebring Soda Festival is happening on April 6 and 7.

This is fun for the whole family. There will be 200+ craft sodas to sample, festive food trucks, live music, a soda caddy race, and more!

You'll find a wide array of traditional and unique sodas at each sample station manned by local nonprofits. Discover vintage favorites like Cheerwine, Moxie, and RC Cola, along with small-batch creations made with real sugar or honey from renowned companies across the U.S.

It's all happening April 6 and 7 on Circle Park Drive in Historic Downtown Sebring. For more information, visit SebringSodaFest.com.

