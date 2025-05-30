Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Turn Your Backyard into an Oasis!

Home Improvement Gurus Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade share their tips!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

Enhance your outdoor backyard space this season with the newest and most efficient products with Kathryn Emery, 24-year home improvement and lifestyle expert, and Chip Wade, Celebrity Craftsman. They provide tips from pest control outside with Cutter Backyard Bug Control Products, cooler decking from Trex Select Decking, robotic lawn mower ECOVACS GOAT A3000 Robotic Lawn Mower and the smartest smart sprinkler on the market Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller. For more on these products visit www.bethebesthome.com

