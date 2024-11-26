Marking 20 years since one of the deadliest natural disasters in history, National Geographic will premiere TSUNAMI: RACE AGAINST TIME, a four-part documentary series providing a 360-degree view into the heart-stopping events of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that took over 225,000 lives. The events that are brought back to life with raw emotion through the perspective of those who lived it, but through the horrific devastation, the series also shines a light on incredible stories of strangers, local responders, neighbors and friends, who risked their own lives to save others.

TSUNAMI: RACE AGAINST TIME is a visceral, sensitive and gripping retelling of the terrible events of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and weaves newly discovered footage with never-before-heard personal accounts from survivors, scientists, journalists and fearless rescuers who were all witnesses to the tragic event.

All Episodes will Stream

Nov. 25 on Disney+

and Hulu.