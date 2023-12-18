Truth Initiative: Quitting Nicotine Isn’t Easy, but It Can Be Done With the Right Support

New Year brings about new resolutions for many hoping to adopt a healthier lifestyle like eating healthier or exercising more. There probably isn’t a better way to improve your health in 2024 than by quitting smoking, vaping, and nicotine.

However, here's the facts: Quitting nicotine isn't easy, but it can be done with the right support.

Research-backed and proven-effective resources are critical to fill this need and help people successfully quit smoking or vaping.

Truth Initiative knows this because they have helped hundreds of thousands of people stop using commercial tobacco through proven-effective treatments and innovative and interactive tools.

EX from Truth Initiative a free, digital quit plan and online community made up of thousands of adult tobacco users developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic. It has helped more than 910,000 people develop the skills and confidence to successfully quit all forms of tobacco products including e-cigarettes, combustible tobacco, and dips/chews. Research has shown that following the EX quit plan quadruples a tobacco user's chance of quitting.

We're learning more about EX, along with the EX Program which expands on EX and provides an enterprise-level tobacco cessation program designed for employers and health plans, as well as the This is Quitting program which helps younger people quit vaping nicotine.

For more information and resources to quit, visit TruthInitiative.org/Quitting.