Tropicana & Ciara Miller Team Up to Remind Everyone Summer Isn’t Over

Tropicana has teamed up with Ciara Miller, star of Bravo’s hit show 'Summer House,' to launch Tropicana Refreshers and provide some tips for holding onto that summer feeling.
According to a recent survey by Tropicana, 3 in 5 Americans (64%) say they wish the summer season was longer and while summer may be winding down, there’s still plenty of time to savor that summer feeling.

To help, Tropicana is teaming up with Ciara Miller, star of the hit Bravo show, Summer House, to launch Tropicana Refreshers, a new line of delicious juice drinks made with real fruit juice and no artificial sweeteners. Tropicana and Ciara are sharing tips and tricks to help you stay in a summer state of mind, including cocktail and mocktail recipes such as the ‘Golden Hour’ and ‘A Punch Above’

In addition to cocktails and mocktails, Ciara has a number of ideas to help keep that summer feeling alive. These include embracing your summer soundtrack year-round, incorporating summer colors into your home décor, and enjoying the tastes of summer (think grilled veggies, fresh salads, and fruits) well into the new season.

