Executive produced by LeBron James and narrated by Grammy award-winning actor Don Cheadle, and directed by two-time Emmy nominee Andre Gaines, the new HISTORY Channel documentary will showcase Jesse Owens’ historic triumph over Nazi Germany during the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Set during the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany, and just three-years before the start of WWII, African American track and field athlete Jesse Owens took the world stage and launched into international fame by making Olympic history after winning four gold medals in the 100-meter dash, long jump, 200-meter dash and 4x100-meter dash. This feat made him arguably one of the greatest and most impactful athletes of all time. “Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics” will explore the dramatic tale of Owen’s athletic dedication, perseverance, and triumph over Hitler’s Aryan supremacy agenda and his resilience against racism both abroad and at home in the U.S.

Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics

Premieres Wednesday, June 19th

8pm ET/PT

On The HISTORY

Channel