Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tripadvisor Releases Annual Summer Travel Index: Key Insights for Travelers

With the official start of summer just weeks away, Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, has released its annual Summer Travel Index with an outlook on consumer sentiment and trends.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tripadvisor

With summer right around the corner, Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, has unveiled its annual Summer Travel Index, offering crucial insights into consumer sentiment and shifting travel trends.

Joining us with all the details from sunny Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is Hilary Fischer-Groban, Tripadvisor’s Senior Director of Global Brand and Insights.

The full Summer Travel Index can be found at Tripadvisor.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com