Treat Your Sweetie This Valentine's Day with These Lovely Ideas

Love is in the air! With Valentine’s Day still a few weeks away, there’s plenty of time to pick up something nice for your sweetie. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with some lovely ideas.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Feb 01, 2024
Treat your Valentine (and yourself) to the NEW Bonne Maman Sampler Gift Tin! 9 mini jars in a beautiful, reusable mini tin, made simply with love!

Lanolips Baby Baby Balms include 101 Coconutter, 101 Strawberry, and 101 Watermelon. Packaged to hot-pink perfection, with an homage to the palm trees that Barbie drives by in her convertible, this collection of the best-selling Fruity lip balms is a winner. Available at Ulta.

The dazzling ONEHOPE Shimmer Collection is the perfect addition to any occasion. The ‘I Love You More Than Wine’ Shimmer is a California Sparkling Rosé that’s floral and effervescent with flavors of pomegranate and pink lady apple. And every bottle gives back!

