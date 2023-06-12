Watch Now
Treat Dad at RumFish Grill This Father's Day!

Treat Dad this Father's Day with a dry-aged tomahawk steak and chocolate fudge cheesecake. RumFish Grill on St. Pete Beach is offering some specials this weekend!
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 08:29:32-04

They are offering two special additions to the regular menu - a Grilled Dry Aged Tomahawk Ribeye with Drunken Jerked Prawns and Chocolate Fudge Cheesecake.

Drink specials include $5 Drafts, $5 Red or White Wine, and $5 Single Mixer Cocktails (Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin). And, get a free RumFish Grill shot glass with every Rum flight purchased for Father’s Day!

They're open for dinner from 5 - 10 p.m. For more information, visit RumFishGrill.com.

