Treat Dad at RumFish Grill This Father's Day!

Treat Dad at RumFish Grill on St. Pete Beach this Father's Day!

They are offering two special additions to the regular menu - a Grilled Dry Aged Tomahawk Ribeye with Drunken Jerked Prawns and Chocolate Fudge Cheesecake.

Drink specials include $5 Drafts, $5 Red or White Wine, and $5 Single Mixer Cocktails (Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin). And, get a free RumFish Grill shot glass with every Rum flight purchased for Father’s Day!

They're open for dinner from 5 - 10 p.m. For more information, visit RumFishGrill.com.