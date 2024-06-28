Watch Now
Traviss Technical College Teaches How to Effectively Use a Computer to Support a Business

Traviss Technical College offers programs to train students on how to effectively use a computer to support a business.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jun 28, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Traviss Technical College

They offer the following programs: Administrative Office Specialist, Legal Administrative Specialist, and Accounting Operations.

Students also get industry certification while enrolled in the program, making them desirable to employers.

For more information, visit TechColleges.PolkSchoolsFL.com or call (863) 499-2700. Traviss Technical College is located at 3225 Winter Lake Road in Lakeland.

