Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Transform Your Wellness Journey: Tips for Healthy & Balanced Living

Robin Long, certified pilates instructor and founder of Lindywell, shares her top wellness tips and a ‘Grace Over Guilt’ mindset.
Posted at 8:01 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 08:01:25-04

Do you feel constant stress about what you’re eating, how you’re exercising, or the way you look in the mirror?   

Lindywell, the award-winning wellness app with Pilates at its core, is centered around a "Grace over Guilt" approach, providing programs, tools, and coaching to help a global community of millions of women in over 169 countries shift their approach to mental and physical health.

Through intentional and effective Pilates workouts, self-care resources, and guided breathwork experiences, Lindywell helps its community members overcome negative habitual thinking, while revitalizing their overall strength and health.

Get a free 14-day trial by visiting Lindywell.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com