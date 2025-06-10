Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Transform Your Home for Summer: Tips from Experts Kathryn Emery & Chip Wade

Summer’s the perfect time to turn your home into a cool, comfortable, and inviting retreat. Check out these tips on how to maximize your space this season!
Be the Best Home | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

Summer’s the perfect time to turn your home into a cool, comfortable, and inviting retreat.

Home experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade share tips, including the coolest fans from DREO, lighting up the outdoors with GE Cync Café Lights, keeping stinging pests away with Spectracide Traps and Foam, and cleaning with power with 30 Seconds Cleaners Foam Cannon!

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com