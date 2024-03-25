Toy Ideas for Easter Baskets with Playwise Partners

Playwise Partners has you covered with ideas for toys to put in your kid's Easter basket!
MAGNA-TILES® Stardust 15-Piece Set
- MSRP $29.99 | Ages 3+ | Available now at MAGNA-TILES, Amazon, Walmart, The Good Toy Group, and your local neighborhood toy store
- The Stardust 15-Piece Set lets your child’s creations sparkle with glitter and mirror tiles galore.
- Eye-catching glitter and mirrored tiles put a glitzy twist on classic MAGNA-TILES® and unlock new, creative play potential.
- This glitzy magnetic building set features tiles full of suspended glitter, and mirrors that catch the light for that extra shine. Stardust provides hours of creative play and endless imagination!
- Reusable packaging turns into a castle setting to expand imaginative possibilities.
FAO Schwarz Sparklers Mini Easter Collection
- MSRP $9.99 | Ages 3+ | Target, Target.com, FAO Schwarz, FAOschwarz.com
- 6-inch ultra-soft plush with sparkling accents
- Perfect size for any Easter basket stuffer
- Swirling tie-dye fabric to
Readyland Books
- MSRP: $14.99 | Ages 3+ | Amazon
- Readyland is a book that’s more fun than a toy!
- A.I. is one of the hottest topics in the kids category and Readyland, IS DOING IT RIGHT! They are making it FUN and SAFE with Safe and Sound AI.
- Readyland has pioneered “Alexa Interactive Books,” where kids can talk with the characters, play games, and more. And now, with their close collaboration with Amazon and the latest advances in A.I., kids will actually have FULL CONVERSATIONS and engage with amazing content that is always changing.
- Five Books in the library including the latest book, Owl & Dragon, A Magical Adventure; First-ever interactive book based on Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids characters, Owl and Dragon
FUGGLERS LabMisfits
- MSRP: $7.97 | AGE 4+ | Walmart
- Dive into the weirdly wonderful world of FUGGLERS
- These adorably odd creatures are the result of zany experiments gone awry, offering a unique blend of humor and charm.
- Each FUGGLER comes with its own quirky features and backstory, encouraging children to engage in imaginative play and storytelling.
- Perfect for collectors and kids with a taste for the unusual
Jurassic World Color Change CAPTIVZ
- MSRP: $4.99 | Ages 4+ | Exclusively at Walmart
- Your favorite Jurassic dinosaurs have LEVELED UP! Introducing Jurassic World COLOR CHANGE CAPTIVZ!
- Crack your egg to reveal EPIC color change slime and your very own color change POP N LOCK dino.
- Submerge them in water to reveal their leveled-up finish.
- With 24 to collect, will you find them all? Including the 2 RARE transparent color change dinosaurs!
Discovery #MINDBLOWN Giant Dino Egg Excavation Kit, 13-Piece Dig Activity
- MSRP: $19.99 | Ages 6+ | Kohl’s, Macy’s
- Unearth the mystery within the giant dino eggs with this Discovery™ #Mindblown Giant Dino Egg 13-pc. Excavation Kit!
- REAL PALEONTOLOGIST TOOLS: Use the same tools as a real paleontologist by using a hammer and chisel to carefully excavate and preserve the specimens within.
- HISTORICALLY ACCURATE DINOSAURS: All ten of the dinosaur specimens hidden within the egg are replicas of real-life dinosaurs that once roamed the Earth.
- EDUCATIONAL STEM TOY: Give your budding scientist at home an opportunity to explore their interest in exciting fields such as archaeology, geology, and paleontology.
- GLOW IN THE DARK: This safe and non-toxic dinosaur egg features ten glow-in-the-dark creatures that your child will proudly display.
- WHAT'S INCLUDED: 1 Giant Excavation Egg, 10 Glow-in-the-Dark Dinosaur, 2 Wooden Dig Tools