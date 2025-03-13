Total Lunar Eclipse: Sidewalk Science Center Explains This Incredible Phenomenon

A total lunar eclipse is happening tonight! It'll make the moon appear red. Sidewalk Science Center joins us to explain more about this incredible phenomenon.
For more information, visit SidewalkScienceCenter.org.
