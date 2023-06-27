Top Tips to Celebrate National Kissing Day

We've got some fun ideas on how to celebrate National Kissing Day with lifestyle expert and Spark Clear Aligners spokesperson Meaghan Murphy.

National Kissing Day is all about showing your love and improving your health! She tells us that kissing is actually good for you! It relieves stress, burns calories, and even boosts your immunity. And to make sure nothing stands in the way of puckering up, Meaghan has some top tips.

You can whip up a DIY lip scrub with a few simple ingredients you have around your house. Mix one tsp of honey with 2 tsp of sugar. Massage the mixture into your lips and leave it on for several minutes or so. Gently rinse off and you’ll be smooch ready!

She also tells us a foolproof way to keep lipstick off your teeth. Stick your clean pointer finger in your mouth, wrapping your lips around it, and pulling it out. Any lipstick that would have gotten on your teeth will be left on your finger!

And speaking of teeth, having a confident smile is the best way to celebrate National Kissing Day. That’s why Meaghan loves Spark Clear Aligners.

Her teenage daughter wouldn’t crack a smile because she was so self-conscious about her teeth. Metal braces were not an option for her, so they turned to Spark Aligners.

They are clearer, more comfortable, and stain less than the leading aligner brand. Plus, they’re doctor-directed, which is crucial for lasting reliable results.

To learn more about Spark Aligners or providers in your area, go to SparkAligners.com.

One last trick for a smoother lipstick application! Apply lip balm over your mouth to give your lips some slip, then use a disposable mascara wand to exfoliate dry lips for a smoother lipstick application. Works like a charm!