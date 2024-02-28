Top Tax Tips you Need to Know This Year With H&R Block

Kathy Pickering, Chief Tax Officer for H&R Block, discusses the top tax tips you need to know this year, including important changes to the Child Tax Credit law, benefits of filing early, disaster relief extensions, and more.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 08:24:05-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com