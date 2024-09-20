Top Financial Experts Share Insights About Life, Money & Financial Security

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Edelman Financial Engines

For the third year in a row, Edelman Financial Engines has explored the crossroads of life and money in its Everyday Wealth in America study.

From the pressures of saving for retirement to the impact of politics, the study looked at the key topics on the mind of many Americans.

We're discussing the findings with two nationally renowned financial experts.

For more information, visit EdelmanFinancialEngines.com.