Top Destinations This Winter & How Priceline Can Take the Stress Out of Holiday Travel

We're discussing tips for planning and budgeting your next winter vacation with Priceline.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 08:57:51-04

The holiday and winter travel season is just around the corner, and now is the time to think about where you want to go, what you want to experience, and most importantly – how to find the best price!

This Black Friday, Priceline is offering discounts and deals that will help you get the most out of your trip. From savings of up to 30% on their early access sale to mystery coupons for up to 99% off Express Deals - now's the time to plan a trip without breaking the bank!

According to Priceline's latest holiday data, Europe is the place to be this winter with London, Rome, and Madrid topping the list of most popular destinations and in the U.S., entertainment hotspots like New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles are the top picks.

Priceline is helping travelers take the stress out of their winter getaways with innovative new resources and generative AI features, such as Trip Intelligence, which helps you research and personalize your plans, and their new rebook tool, which allows you to easily rebook flights without any long lines or time spent waiting on hold.

For more information, visit Priceline.com.

