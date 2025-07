Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Techish.com

Believe it or not, the back-to-school season is close — and whether your student is heading to kindergarten or college, gearing up with the right tools can make all the difference.

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly joins us to help navigate the latest in back-to-school gadgets.

For more information, visit Techish.com.