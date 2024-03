Tony Stewart is making his NHRA professional debut at the 2024 Gatornationals, adding to his legendary, Hall of Fame resumé. He’ll drive in the quickest class in motorsports, as Top Fuel dragsters go 1,000 feet in 3.6 seconds at nearly 340 mph.

The NHRA Gatornationals is happening March 7-10. For more information, visit NHRA.com.