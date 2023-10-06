Toast for a CURE Benefiting Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

A Toast for a CURE is happening on October 19, benefiting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. This year's honoree, Mr. Peter Bennett, joins us in studio.

Each year, more and more adults and pediatric patients in the Tampa Bay area are diagnosed with Crohn's or Colitis. Bennett is a shining example of a successful business owner and leader in the community, who just happens to be living with IBD.

A Toast for a CURE is sold out, but auctions are still open. For more information, visit onecau.se/ToastforaCURE.