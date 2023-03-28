Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Titan Medical Center Helping You Get Healthier, Perform at Optimal Levels & Feel Younger

Titan Medical Center is helping you get summer body ready.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 10:10:02-04

Titan Medical Center is helping you feel, look & perform better & get you to optimal health levels in the most natural way possible. They are a boutique-style medical clinic with personalized care for its patients.

Patients' health goals are their #1 priority! Titan Medical Center utilizes the latest & cutting-edge scientific studies & diagnostic laboratory testing. All medications are monitored & prescribed by a physician & come straight from their pharmacy.

Titan Medical Center offers:

  • Hormone Replacement Therapy
  • Medical Weight Loss
  • Injectable Vitamin & Amino Therapies
  • Relationship Bedroom Enhancing Therapies
  • Blood Work
  • Peptide Therapies
  • IV Therapy
  • Anti Aging, Rejuvenation Detox, and more!

727-389-3220 www.titanmedicalcenter.com Follow us on FACEBOOK: Titan Medical Center INSTAGRAM: Titanmedical TWITTER: TitanMedicalCen Or click here for our full list of social media! https://linktr.ee/TitanMedicalCenter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com