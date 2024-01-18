Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tips, Tricks & Hacks To Create Healthier Meals & Snacks in the New Year

Recipe developer &amp; founder of ‘Cooking with Julie,’ chef Julie Hartigan, shares tasty tips to make mealtime easier &amp; snacks healthier.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 08:44:36-05

A favorite new year’s resolution is to eat healthier, but how do you keep it up when we’re on the go? Super chef and recipe developer, Julie Hartigan joins us with some tips, tricks, and hacks.

For more information, visit TipsonTV.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com