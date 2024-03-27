Tips To Travel Like a Celebrity for Less With the Travel Mom

Our friend Emily Kaufman, the Travel Mom, joins us from a beautiful destination with tips and pointers for how you can travel like a celebrity for less.
For more information, visit LaPalmeraiebahamas.com.
Our friend Emily Kaufman, the Travel Mom, joins us from a beautiful destination with tips and pointers for how you can travel like a celebrity for less.
For more information, visit LaPalmeraiebahamas.com.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com