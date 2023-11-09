Watch Now
Tips to Protect You From Scams This Holiday Season From AARP Tampa Bay

AARP Florida wants to protect you from scams. Visit our Florida Fraud Resource Center at AARP.org/FLFraud for state-specific resources to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 09:03:22-05

