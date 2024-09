Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hill's Pet Nutrition

According to a new survey done by Hill's Pet Nutrition, 8 in 10 Americans feel it's important to have a disaster preparedness plan for their pet. But when it comes down to it, only 1/3 actually have one.

We're talking about why it's important and how to prepare with Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

For more information, visit HillsPet.com/PrepareYourPet.