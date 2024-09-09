Tips To Keep Your Kids Healthy, Active & Engaged This School Year

The school year has begun -- and beyond hitting the books -- fall sports activities for kids are in high gear too.

Pediatric Emergency & Sports Medicine Physician Patrick Mularoni, MD, shares some ideas on helping your kids stay healthy, active, and engaged as they test their athleticism and make new friends this school year.

Dr. Mularoni also shares about a wonderful family activity coming up -- the 11th Annual Run For All Children event on Saturday, September 28th. This is truly an event for the whole family, with proceeds benefitting patients and families served at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

For more information or to sign up, go to HopkinsAllChildrens.org/RunForAllChildren.