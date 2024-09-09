Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tips To Keep Your Kids Healthy, Active & Engaged This School Year

Pediatric Emergency and Sports Medicine Physician Patrick Mularoni, MD, shares some ideas on helping your kids stay healthy, active, and engaged this school year.
Posted

The school year has begun -- and beyond hitting the books -- fall sports activities for kids are in high gear too.

Pediatric Emergency & Sports Medicine Physician Patrick Mularoni, MD, shares some ideas on helping your kids stay healthy, active, and engaged as they test their athleticism and make new friends this school year.

Dr. Mularoni also shares about a wonderful family activity coming up -- the 11th Annual Run For All Children event on Saturday, September 28th. This is truly an event for the whole family, with proceeds benefitting patients and families served at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

For more information or to sign up, go to HopkinsAllChildrens.org/RunForAllChildren.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com