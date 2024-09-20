Watch Now
Tips to Keep Kids Safe Around Water with the Children's Board of Hillsborough County

The Children's Board of Hillsborough County is pursuing a vision where every child is safe in and around water. They have dedicated resources and efforts towards educating our youth through innovative programs and initiatives.
Advertiser: The Children's Board of Hillsborough County

Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children under the age of five. According to the Hillsborough County medical examiner, there were nine child deaths due to drowning in 2023. In the last ten years, 107 children died due to drowning in the Tampa Bay area.

For more information, visit PreventNeedlessDeaths.com.

