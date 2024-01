New Year's Resolutions provide a great opportunity to help your kids along the path to better physical and mental health by teaching them about goal-setting. This can help them learn to be more productive, happier, and more confident.

Patrick Mularoni, MD, a pediatric emergency physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital discusses how to help your child with resolutions for 2024.

