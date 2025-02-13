Watch Now
Tips to Glow, Glam & Celebrate Galentine's Day!

Get ready to glow, glam, and celebrate Galentine's Day! We're getting some pointers from Amanda Rustmann Custom Eyebrow Design and Skincare.
How To Get Hydrated, Glowy Skin

  • Refresh with a hydrating sheet mask, enhance your glow with luminous primer, apply lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer, and lock it in with a dewy setting spray for all-day radiance.
  • Pro Tip: Mix a drop of liquid luminizer into your foundation for an extra touch of glow.

How To Achieve Flirty, Fun Makeup

  • Go for soft pink or berry lips with a glossy or satin finish, add a rosy cream blush, define your look with feathery brows, and complete it with fluttery lashes for a fun, flirty vibe.
  • Pro Tip: For on-trend feathery brows, apply a laminating brow gel, then brush hairs up and slightly over with a spoolie. Fluff the front for volume, smooth the tail for definition. Props: Brows on Board Kit, laminating brow gel & lengthening mascara

How To Create Chic, Effortless Hair & Galentine’s Day Outfit Magic

  • Style soft waves or a sleek high ponytail for a polished yet effortless look, add a statement accessory like pearl clips or velvet bows, and finish with a lightly scented hair mist for a touch of luxury.
  • Pro Tip: Use a texturizing spray to add volume and create that "effortless chic" vibe.

How To Style Galentine’s Day Outfit Magic

  • Choose a satin or velvet dress for effortless luxury, go monochrome in pink or red for a bold yet timeless statement, and complete the look with statement earrings or layered dainty jewelry.
  • Pro Tip: Add a pop of fun with bold heels or a playful clutch to complement your glam.

For more information about Amanda Rustmann Custom Eyebrow Design & Skincare, visit AmandaRustmann.com or call 813-304-2187. They're located at 2102 S MacDill Avenue in Tampa. Mention Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend and receive 20% off a Hydrating Facial & Dermaplaning Duo — the ultimate treatment for a smooth, luminous complexion.

