Tips to Celebrate National Filet Day at Home or with the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

Celebrate National Filet Day on Wednesday, August 13 at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa's fine dining restaurants: Council Oak, Cipresso, or The Rez Grill!
Book your reservation by visiting Casino.HardRock.com/Tampa.
Celebrate National Filet Day on Wednesday, August 13 at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa's fine dining restaurants: Council Oak, Cipresso, or The Rez Grill!
Book your reservation by visiting Casino.HardRock.com/Tampa.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com