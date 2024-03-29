Tips To Avoid Common Mistakes When Choosing a Medical Specialist

Older adults are seeing more specialists than ever before. In fact, Medicare beneficiaries are two times as likely to see a specialist today as they do their primary care physician, according to a study published in November 2021 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

That study says nearly a third of older Americans are seeing five or more different doctors each year. When it comes to coordinating their care, that’s becoming especially challenging for older Americans.

How can you make the best choices when picking the right specialist? Dr. Audrey Baria shares tips on avoiding common mistakes and put you on a path to better health outcomes.

