Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tips on What To Look for When Hiring a Contractor With the Co-Founder of Angi

Tampa Bay and other parts of Florida are still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Helene. Now is the time to clean up and repair the damage. For this and any home maintenance project, you want to make sure you're hiring reputable people. Joining us now with tips is co-founder of Angi, Angie Hicks.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Angi

Tampa Bay and other parts of Florida are still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Helene. Now is the time to clean up and repair the damage. For this and any home maintenance project, you want to make sure you're hiring reputable people.

Co-founder of Angi, Angie Hicks, joins us with tips on how to know if the contractor you're hiring is reputable. We're also talking about some of the top home maintenance projects homeowners should be focusing on this fall.

For more information, visit Angi.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com