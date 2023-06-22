Watch Now
Tips for Protecting Your Phone from Summer’s Siege of Dangers

Summertime is the most dangerous time of the year for your phone! We've got tips for taking care of one of your most precious and necessary investments.
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 08:22:12-04

Lost at the bottom of the ocean? Dropped off a cliff while hiking? Went for an accidental swim? Because they come along for all our adventures, summer is an especially dangerous time to be a phone.

The repair experts at UBreakIFix by Asurion report dramatic increases in phone damages during the summer months: cracked screens are up 14%, ‘unrecoverable phones’ see a 30% increase, and water damage incidents are a whopping 67% higher.

Before heading out for the best summer ever, we've got some tips for taking care of one of your most precious and necessary investments — from how to avoid overheating to rice baths.

For more information, visit UBreakIFix.com.

