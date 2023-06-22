Tips for Protecting Your Phone from Summer’s Siege of Dangers

Lost at the bottom of the ocean? Dropped off a cliff while hiking? Went for an accidental swim? Because they come along for all our adventures, summer is an especially dangerous time to be a phone.

The repair experts at UBreakIFix by Asurion report dramatic increases in phone damages during the summer months: cracked screens are up 14%, ‘unrecoverable phones’ see a 30% increase, and water damage incidents are a whopping 67% higher.

Before heading out for the best summer ever, we've got some tips for taking care of one of your most precious and necessary investments — from how to avoid overheating to rice baths.

