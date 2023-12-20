Watch Now
Tips for Holiday Entertaining With a Focus on Taste, Ease & Nutrition

Registered Dietitian and author Carissa Galloway joined us with her tips on holiday hosting and entertaining with a focus on taste, ease, and nutrition.
Her holiday must-haves included:

  • Pecan Nation - Healthy Snacking Pecans that are available at Winn Dixie.
  • Heluva Good! Dips that you'll find in the dairy aisle of your local supermarket or at HeluvaGood.com
  • Smithfield premium products to help you shake up the holidays. Carissa featured the Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Ham with Bourbon, Honey, and Orange Glaze today. You can find the recipe here - Smithfield.sfdbrands.com
  • Finally, Carissa keeps wellness in focus with Uncle Matt’s Organic® Ultimate Immune available at your local Publix, Fresh Market, and Whole Foods Market.
