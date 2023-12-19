Tips for Dealing With Grief This Holiday Season

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is one of the most difficult things to go through, especially around the holidays.

Lindsay Marino, psychic medium and mentor, joins us with some tips on navigating these difficult times:



Honor your loved ones by keeping family traditions alive.

It’s okay not to be okay.

Don’t keep your thoughts and feelings bottled up inside.

Be sure to share what you are going through with your support system.

Don’t isolate yourself.

Surround yourself with supportive friends and family.

The importance of self-care

Most importantly, always know your loved ones are with you in your heart and in spirit.

For more information, visit LindsayMarino.com.