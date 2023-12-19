Watch Now
Tips for Dealing With Grief This Holiday Season

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is one of the most difficult things to go through, especially around the holidays. Lindsay Marino, psychic medium and mentor, joins us with some tips.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 07:57:12-05

Lindsay Marino, psychic medium and mentor, joins us with some tips on navigating these difficult times:

  • Honor your loved ones by keeping family traditions alive.
  • It’s okay not to be okay.
  • Don’t keep your thoughts and feelings bottled up inside.
  • Be sure to share what you are going through with your support system.
  • Don’t isolate yourself.
  • Surround yourself with supportive friends and family.
  • The importance of self-care
  • Most importantly, always know your loved ones are with you in your heart and in spirit.

For more information, visit LindsayMarino.com.

