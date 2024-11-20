Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tips for a Safer Shopping Experience This Holiday Season With Former NSA Hacker Kyle Hanslovan

We're getting some essential cybersecurity tips for safer buying practices online.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Luxe List

We're getting some insider tips for a safer shopping experience this holiday ahead with Kyle Hanslovan. He's a cybersecurity visionary and former NSA hacker with over a decade of experience safeguarding systems from online threats.

As the founder of Huntress, a cybersecurity company that protects small and mid-sized businesses from evolving cyberattacks, Kyle’s expertise extends beyond corporate realms and into our everyday lives.

For more information, visit KyleHanslovan.com and Huntress.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com