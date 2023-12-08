Tips And Resources For First Time Homebuyers from Chase

Research indicates that net growth in the number of homeowners from 2020 to 2040 will be entirely among people of color, especially the Hispanic community, who will see 4.8 million new homeowners within the next 20 years. The number of Black homeowners is projected to increase by 1.2 million during that time.**

While that sounds like good news, the barriers to homeownership are still real, and even more prohibitive for communities of color. For first-time homebuyers and those representing diverse communities, understanding the process, coming up with the down payment and closing costs, and navigating a volatile economy, can all be overwhelming. But you’re not alone in the process. There are experts and resources to help you on the path to homeownership.

Cerita Battles has been working in the mortgage industry for 26 years, and, as the Managing Director, Head of Community & Affordable Lending at JPMorgan Chase, is an expert in the homebuying process. She joins us with tips to help you!

