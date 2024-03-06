Watch Now
Time's Testimony, Part of the Straz Center’s BIPOC Play-Reading Series, Happening March 10

The Straz Center’s BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) Play-Reading Series is an integral part of the organization’s efforts to be more inclusive and to diversify its artistic offerings. You can see Time's Testimony this Sunday, March 10.
Time’s Testimony is a play on words as it depicts the testimony of a man who goes through a trial of falling, manipulation, discovery, and redemption, while also touching on the irony of time changing a calloused heart. As a man navigates through the challenges of addiction and pride, his wife persists in her faith to see a change in him. Through great resistance and difficult encounters, this story takes its audience through the ups and downs of living in a household where things never seem to go right. Where faith is tested, outcomes may be unforeseen.

For more information or to get tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

