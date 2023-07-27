Watch Now
TikTok Famous Teacher Kevin McClintok Making a Difference With BAND-AID®

Kevin McClintok, also known as Mr. McTikTok, is teaming up with BAND-AID® to help teachers challenged by inflation, increasing demands and limited resources.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jul 27, 2023
While teaching is a fulfilling profession, it can also be challenging! One unique educator has been using TikTok videos to connect students with history.

Kevin McClintok, also known as Mr. McTikTok, has danced his way into the hearts of students, teachers, and parents nationwide, amassing more than two million followers.

He's teaming up with BAND-AID® and the nonprofit DonorsChoose for their Stick by Teachers program. This campaign is helping provide teachers and students
with the care they deserve.

Due to looming inflation, teachers (and their students) are struggling to get access to the resources needed to provide the care expected of them. More than 9 in 10 educators spend an average of nearly $500 a year on supplies out of their own pocket.

For more information, visit Band-Aid.com/DonorsChoose and Target.com.

